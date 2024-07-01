Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Gets Stage Play in September

Stage play runs from September 11-16 in Tokyo

This year's 30th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on June 26 that Negi Haruba 's Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ( Sentai Daishikkaku ) manga will receive a stage play adaptation at the Theatre G-Rosso in Tokyo from September 11-16.

The cast will include:

Yuya Tominaga as Combatant D

as Combatant D Shuji Kikuchi as Hibiki Sakurama

Marupi as Yumeko Suzukiri

Hayata Seki as Shun Tokita

Yu Miyawaki as Aran Hekiru

Naoki Takeshi as Red Keeper

as Red Keeper Takumi Kitamura as Blue Keeper

as Blue Keeper Kenichi Satō as Green Keeper

as Green Keeper Akihiro Hosokawa as Yellow Keeper

Nana Hayashimoto as Pink Keeper

Yūki Kubota will direct the show and Nobuhiro Mōri will pen the script.

Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The manga's 15th compiled book volume will ship on July 17.

The anime premiered on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates on April 7. The anime is available worldwide on Disney+ on the same day it premieres on television.

The anime will get a second season in 2025.

Haruba launched The Quintessential Quintuplets manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print. The manga inspired two television anime seasons, an anime film, and an anime special.

