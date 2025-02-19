Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Manga Goes on 2-Issue Hiatus Due to Creator's Health

Manga will resume on March 5

© Negi Haruba, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

The official X (formerly) account for's) and) manga announced on Wednesday that a new chapter fordid not appear on this year's 12th issue of'sas planned due to Haruba getting sick. The manga will not appear in the magazine's next issue as well, but will return in the magazine's 14th issue on March 5.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope! ...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!

Haruba ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021.

The manga is inspiring a television anime. The first season premiered on the TBS channel and 27 of its affiliates in April 2024. The anime is available worldwide on Disney+ (and on Hulu in North America). The second season will premiere on April 13. Disney+ will again stream the anime.