Square Enix Manga & Books Licenses Apothecary Diaries: Xiaolan's Story, 8 More Titles

Square Enix Manga & Books announced on Wednesday it has licensed the following titles for print in English:

Cover not final Image courtesy of Square Enix Manga & Books © Square Enix

Title: The Apothecary Diaries: Xiaolan’s Story manga

Creator(s): Art by Itsuki Nanao , story by Natsu Hyūga , character designs by Touco Shino

Release Date: October 2026 (volume 1)

Description:

Discover The Apothecary Diaries from Xiaolan's perspective in novelist Natsu Hyūga 's official spin-off story! Though born into poverty, Xiaolan was content with her simple life caring for her siblings. But out of desperation, her family was forced to make a terrible decision... Sent to the imperial palace as a servant, Xiaolan now spends her days washing laundry and tending to the consorts' needs. She doesn't mind her new lot in life—after all, there's food!—and soon makes friends with another servant, a strange girl named Maomao. Can the two help each other as they find their way in the scheming, status-seeking society of the rear palace?

Manga UP! publishes the series digitally in English.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Square Enix Manga & Books © Square Enix

Title: Boyish Girlfriend manga

Creator(s): Gyūnyūmugigohan

Release Date: September 22 (volume 1)

Description:

Akira has been a total tomboy her whole life, but how will she change now that she's dating her best friend Daichi in high school? Does she even need to? Daichi and Akira have been best friends since preschool, and now they're dating while attending different high schools. As far as Daichi's aware, Akira is a total tomboy who loves martial arts and masculine clothes—so imagine his surprise when he drops by her school for a festival, only to find her wearing cat ears and a maid costume! What other charms is his Boyish Girlfriend hiding?

Manga UP! publishes the series digitally in English.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Square Enix Manga & Books © Square Enix

Title: My Ex-Boyfriend Loves Boys' Love! manga

Creator(s): Mugimo

Release Date: September 8 (volume 1)

Description:

A feel-good otaku comedy about a reunited ex-couple discovering a shared passion for the joys of boys' love !

It's just another day for office worker Momo Akado. She's hitting the bookstore on payday to pick up some boys' love manga when she notices a guy shopping in the BL section! But her excitement over spotting a BL fanboy in the wild fizzles out abruptly when she discovers he's none other than her old high school boyfriend, Suzuya Katakura, who sure wasn't into the stuff back then!

Could the two of them rediscover the same love that's in the pages of their beloved BL manga

Manga UP! publishes the series digitally in English.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Square Enix Manga & Books © Square Enix

Title: Stalker Stalks Stalker manga

Creator(s): Yuo Yodogawa

Release Date: October 20 (volume 1)

Description:

A trio of male college students are caught in a three-way stalker disaster in a hilariously obsessive BL love triangle story unlike any other! Itaru Hachimori, Yamato Mitsunaga, and Hiromasa Taté have a few things in common, such as attending the same university, suffering from hopeless crushes, and...being actual stalkers?! Itaru is stalking Yamato, Yamato is stalking Hiromasa, and Hiromasa is stalking Itaru! With so many arrows going so many different directions and no mutual interest of any kind, how is anyone possibly going to be able to sort anything out?!

Manga UP! publishes the series digitally in English.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Square Enix Manga & Books © Yooncha

Title: Yang Can't Live Alone manga

Creator(s): sooncha

Release Date: September 15 (volume 1)

Description:

A serious college student and a friendly Chinese exchange student find the answer to love problems in each other! Yuu is as industrious and hardworking as a college student can be, but that means guys tend to find her serious demeanor intimidating. Should she have to change her strong-willed personality to be "number one" in someone's heart? Yang is a puppy-like Chinese exchange student who wanders into Yuu's life after she rescues him from a tricky situation. He asks her to be his bodyguard, and they form a new "professional" relationship. But soon, deeper feelings begin to take root...

Manga UP! publishes the series digitally in English.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Square Enix Manga & Books © Square Enix

Title: My Dress-Up Darling XOXO! manga

Creator(s): Shinichi Fukuda , Choboraunyopomi

Release Date: October 13 (one volume)

Description:

The official spin-off manga of the sweet and spicy rom-com that stole hearts all over the world! Marin Kitagawa, Wakana Gojo, the Inui sisters, Amane Himeno, and more of your favorite characters are BACK in this collection of comedic escapades—and they've all gotten a zany makeover! Why is Wakana's old classmate suddenly asking him for money? How many horror movies can Sajuna sit through for Shinju's sake? Will Marin have a successful first stint as a booth babe for the Manga Club? There's only one way to find out!

Manga UP! publishes the series digitally in English.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Square Enix Manga & Books © Square Enix

Title: The Princess Groom manga

Creator(s): Asaki Asagiri , selen

Release Date: August 4 (volume 1)

Description:

The love story of a brooding prince with a needy side and the dashing beauty who sweeps him off his feet! Lady Leticia is a duke's daughter known as the belle poupée—beautiful doll—for her ethereally delicate looks. But with the use of a magical ring, she regularly transforms into a handsome and gallant young man! As the belle poupée, she finds she can't melt the heart of her new betrothed, Prince Gilbert, the brooding—and some say cursed—second-born prince of the royal family. But when Leticia reveals her other persona in front of him and his reaction is to blush and swoon, she finds herself unexpectedly charmed. It's time for this doll to give her man a taste of true husband material!

Manga UP! publishes the series digitally in English.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Square Enix Manga & Books © Square Enix

Title: My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Official Anime Fanbook

Creator(s): Shinichi Fukuda

Release Date: November 17

Description:

Uncover the cosplayful secrets of Marin, Wakana, and their friends through this second collection of art, trivia, and interviews! With even more content than the first season's book, the My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 Official Anime Fanbook is a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes deets about one of the most popular rom-com anime of the decade! Fans will be treated to galleries of textless promotional art, production materials from animation studio CloverWorks , staff commentary on each episode of the second season, and exclusive interviews with the voice actors, series directors, character designer, animation directors, and costume designer!

Cover not final Image courtesy of Square Enix Manga & Books © Square Enix

Title: The Art of Final Fantasy Tactics artbook

Creator(s): Square Enix

Release Date: November 10

Description:

The official art book for one of the most acclaimed tactical role-playing games of all time, presenting hundreds of illustrations in a hardcover, collector's quality volume. Memories of Ivalice come vividly back to life in this official art book for the FINAL FANTASY TACTICS franchise. This full-color, hardcover volume is printed on archival-quality text stock and features artwork created for the development of the original game, The War of the Lions, and The Ivalice Chronicles. It also includes concept sketches, rough map designs, package art, and never-before-seen character and job illustrations.





Source: Press release