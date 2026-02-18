Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko Dodgeball Anime Unveils Cast, Staff

The official website for the television anime of Tetsuhiro Koshita 's Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko sequel manga unveiled the anime's teaser visual, main cast and staff members on Wednesday.

The anime will star:

Manaka Nakayama as Danko Ichigeki, her first starring role

Kaori Maeda as Chinko Kobotoke, Chinnen Kobotoke's daughter and Danko's teammate

Akira Sekine as Mochiko Etai

Yō Taichi as Susan Canon

Yū Sasahara as Honey Otohana

Noriko Hidaka , who starred as Danko Ichigeki in the earlier Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei anime , is narrating this sequel anime.

Hiroshi Ikehata (two Dark Gathering seasons, three Kiratto Pri☆Chan seasons, two TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You seasons) is directing the anime at CUE . Kazuho Hyōdō ( 365 Days to the Wedding , three Kiratto Pri☆Chan seasons, two TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You seasons) is in charge of series scripts, and Narihito Sekikawa ( TsumaSho , Halo Legends (OAV) is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director.

While the original dodgeball manga centered on Danpei, the sequel centers on Danpei's daughter Danko and her struggle to create the strongest dodgeball team in the Reiwa era.

Koshita serialized the original Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei (for which Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko is a sequel) in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine from 1989 to 1995. The manga has 18 volumes. The manga inspired a television anime series from Animation 21 that aired from 1991 to 1992 for 47 episodes.

Koshita launched the Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko sequel on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website in November 2022. Shogakukan published the fifth volume in Japan in January 2025, and the sixth volume on August 28.