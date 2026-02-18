Reborn as a Vending Machine Season 3 Debuts in April With Final Arc Teased

2nd season's cast, staff return for upcoming season

The staff for the anime of Hirukuma 's Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ( Jidōhanbaiki ni Umarekawatta Ore wa Meikyū ni Samayō ) light novel series revealed on Wednesday the third season's teaser visual, returning cast and staff, and April premiere on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and other channels. The announcement teases that the story will enter its final arc in this upcoming season.

Takashi Yamamoto from the second season is again directing at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ . Tatsuya Takahashi also returns to oversee the series scripts, Yūki Hagure 's original designs are being adapted again for animation, with character designs by Naoki Yamauchi and Takahiro Sakai .

Other returning staff members include:

Jun Fukuyama and Kaede Hondo returns as Hakkon (Boxxo) and Lammis, respectively. Satomi Akesaka is also in the new season's cast as Pitii.

Additional returning cast members are:

The second season of the anime premiered in July 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub .

The anime's first season premiered in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub .

Yen Press published all three volumes of the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

A middle-aged man with only one passion in his life meets a fitting end in a traffic accident. That's where most stories would end, but instead, this is when his story begins when he's reborn as what he admired the most in life--a vending machine! But his new lease on life(?) happens in the worst place possible--what can a vending machine do in a monster-infested dungeon when he can't speak or even move on his own?

Hirukuma began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2016, and ended it in December of that year, with epilogue stories serialized in January to February 2017. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko began publishing the novels in print editions with illustrations by Itsuwa Katō , beginning with the first volume in July 2016. The third and final volume shipped in February 2017.

Kunieda launched an ongoing manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in August 2021. Yen Press is releasing the manga digitally at the same time as chapters debut in Japan.

Sources: Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon anime's X/ Twitter account, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.