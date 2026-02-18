Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Films Cast Kristen Bell as Amy Rose

Image via Sega © Sega

, Rotten Tomatoes, and other entertainment industry news outlets reported on Wednesday that thesequel film has cast) as the voice of Amy Rose. According to The Hollywood Reporter,will return to direct the sequel, and most of the previous films' live-action cast members are "expected to return."

The film is scheduled for a March 19, 2027 release.

The franchise is also receiving a fifth film in 2028.

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film earned US$25,449,555 in its opening day in December 2024. earned US$60,102,146 in its opening weekend and topped the U.S. box office. Variety reported that the film earned over US$100 million in North America in its first eight days of release. The film opened in Japan later in that month and earned 69,510,290 yen (about US$440,333) in its first three days.

The worldwide earnings of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 have surpassed US$420 million, making it the highest earning film in the franchise, surpassing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 's US$405 million all-time earnings, with US$203.5 million of those earnings coming from outside the U.S. The film earned over US$230 million in the U.S.

Keanu Reeves joined the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Shadow the Hedgehog. Jim Carrey reprised his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film. Krysten Ritter , Alyla Browne , James Wolk , Sofia Pernas , Cristo Fernández , and Jorma Taccone joined the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also included Ben Schwartz , Lee Majdoub , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Tom Butler , James Marsden , and Tika Sumpter .

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the U.S. in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo.

The first film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.

The live-action Knuckles spinoff series debuted in April 2024 with six episodes.

