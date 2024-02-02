Jim Carrey Returns in Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Film (Updated)

Newly unveiled logo teases character from end of previous film

News entertainment website Variety reported on Friday that Jim Carrey will return as Dr. Robotnik in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 live-action film. The official Twitter account for the film also posted a teaser of the logo on Friday:

You all thought I was gone, but I've just been underground. What you've seen from me is only a #shadow of things to come…(@SonicMovie)February 2

The logo and Tweet message tease a character that was unveiled in the post-credits scene of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film.

Carrey previously teased in April 2022 that he planned to retire following the previous Sonic film.

Update: IGN additionally reported on Friday that Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández , and Jorma Taccone are joining the cast on the new film. IGN stated their roles have not yet been confirmed. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz , Lee Majdoub , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Tom Butler , James Marsden , and Tika Sumpter .

The film is slated for release on December 20.

The Knuckles spinoff series was originally scheduled for a 2023 release on Paramount Pictures ' Paramount+ streaming service, but has been delayed to 2024.

© Paramount

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518.

The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022 (which has now been surpassed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie ).

Ben Schwartz ( DuckTales, Parks and Recreation ) voiced the title character Sonic in the film. James Marsden ( Westworld, X-Men ) and Tika Sumpter starred in the film, and Jim Carrey ( The Truman Show, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective ) played the villain Robotnik. Idris Elba played Knuckles in the film, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey reprised her role as Tails.

The original film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.

Paramount Pictures announced the third Sonic the Hedgehog film in February 2022.

Update: Added new and returning cast for the film as reported by IGN. Thanks, TheSleepyMonkey.

Source: Variety (Brent Lang)