Live-Action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Becomes Highest Earning Film in Franchise With US$420 Million

Film earned US$203.5 million in international markets, earned US$2.4 million in 5th U.S. weekend

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Sunday that the live-action film's worldwide earnings has surpassed US$420 million, becoming the highest earning film in the, surpassingUS$405 million all-time earnings, with US$203.5 million of those earnings coming from outside the U.S.

In addition, the Box Office Mojo website reported that the film dropped from #3 to #4 in its fifth week in the U.S. box office, after earning an estimated US$2.4 million over the four day long weekend in the United States. The film earned an estimated US$1.72 million on Friday, US$3.8 million on Saturday, US$3.08 million on Sunday, and US$2.4 million on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

The film earned US$60,102,146 in its opening weekend and topped the U.S. box office. The film earned US$25,449,555 in its opening day on December 20. Entertainment news website Variety reported that the film earned over US$100 million in North America in its first eight days of release.

The film opened in Japan on December 27 and earned 69,510,290 yen (about US$440,333) in its first three days.

Keanu Reeves joins the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as Shadow the Hedgehog. Jim Carrey reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik for the third film. Krysten Ritter , Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández , and Jorma Taccone join the cast on the new film. Returning cast members also include Ben Schwartz , Lee Majdoub , Idris Elba , Colleen O'Shaughnessey , Tom Butler , James Marsden , and Tika Sumpter .

Variety reported a day before the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film's release that Paramount Pictures is producing a Sonic the Hedgehog 4 sequel film, which is scheduled for a March 19, 2027 release.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opened in the United States in April 2022 and earned an estimated US$26.5 million on its opening day, according to Box Office Mojo. The film debuted at #1 in 47 markets including the U.K., France, and Australia. The film grossed more than US$400 million worldwide in its first three months. Box Office Mojo lists the film's current worldwide gross at US$405,421,518. The film became the highest grossing film based on a video game in the United States in April 2022 (which has now been surpassed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie ).

The first film earned US$70,002,074 to rank #1 over its Presidents' Day holiday opening weekend in the U.S. in February 2020.

The live-action Knuckles spinoff series debuted last April with six episodes.



Sources: Deadline (Nancy Tartaglione), Box Office Mojo (link 2)