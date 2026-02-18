Konna Ko Iru ka na Children's Anime Shorts Return After 35 Years

Anime segment of Okaasan to Issho program once aired from 1986 to 1991

Talent agency 81 Produce announced on Thursday that NHK Educational is producing new shorts in the Konna Ko Iru ka na anime segment of the Okaasan to Issho children's program — the first new ones on television since 1991. The new shorts will debut as a segment within Okaasan to Issho on March 30.

Image via PR Times 原作者 ©有賀忍 / アニメーション ©こんなこいるかな製作委員会

The anime centers on 12 varied characters and their everyday lives.

The original incarnation of the anime aired within Okaasan to Issho from 1986 to 1991. The characters are also featured in a picture book series.

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie