Otomate Reveals New Hakuōki, Cupid Parasite Games

Company also reveals new "Altgear" brand

Idea Factory 's Otomate brand announced at its "Dessert de Otomate 2022" event on Sunday that it is developing a new game in the Hakuōki franchise titled Hakuōki Shinkai: Tenun no Shō . The game will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2022.

The game is the latest in the Hakuōki Shinkai line of games. Recent games in the franchise include Hakuōki Shinkai: Tsukikage no Shō , shipped for the Switch in September 2019, and Hakuōki Shinkai: Ginsei no Shō , which launched for Switch in July 2020.

The story of the game franchise and its anime adaptations centers around the historical Shinsengumi samurai group in Kyoto during the 19th century.

Aksys Games and Idea Factory International have released several of the games in the franchise in English.

The franchise inspired the Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom television anime in 2010, followed by Hakuōki: Record of the Jade Blood in the same year, 2012's Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom - Dawn of the Shinsengumi , and 2016's Hakuōki: Otogisōshi . The franchise also spawned several films and original video anime releases, as well as stage musicals and live-action adaptations.

The event also revealed the Cupid Parasite: Sweet & Spicy Darling game, a fandisc for the Cupid Parasite game. The fandisc will release on Switch. The original otome visual novel launched for Switch in Japan in August 2020, and Idea Factory International released the game in English in November.

Otomate 's event on Sunday also revealed that Otomate is launching a new brand titled "Altergear." The brand will release works featuring male characters and focusing on bonds and friendships.

This year's Otomate Party event will be held on September 3-4.

Source: Idea Factory via Gematsu