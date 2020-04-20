Hakuōki Shinkai: Ginsei no Shō Switch Game's Promo Video Streamed

Idea Factory began streaming a promotional video for Otomate 's Hakuōki Shinkai: Ginsei no Shō Nintendo Switch game on Monday. The video previews Aika Yoshioka 's opening theme song "Gan no Kawa" (River of Prayer).

The game will ship in Japan on July 30.

Hakuōki Shinkai: Ginsei no Shō is the second of two new games in Otomate 's Hakuōki series. The other new game, Hakuōki Shinkai: Tsukikage no Shō , shipped for the Switch on September 26.

The story of the game franchise and its anime adaptations centers around the historical Shinsengumi samurai group in Kyoto during the 19th century.

Idea Factory International released the Hakuōki : Kyoto Winds game in North America and Europe in May 2017 for the PlayStation Vita, and later released the game for PC via Steam in August 2017. Idea Factory International released Hakuōki : Edo Blossoms for the PS Vita in March 2018 in North America and Europe. The game also launched for the PC via Steam in the same month.