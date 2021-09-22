Otomate's Cupid Parasite Switch Game Launches in West in November

Game launches in N. America on November 2, Europe on November 5

Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that it will release its Otomate brand's Cupid Parasite game for the Nintendo Switch physically and digitally in North America on November 2 and in Europe on November 5.

The game will get a limited edition that includes a steel game case, The Parasite's Guide to Los York hardcover artbook, keychain set, collector's box, a two-disc CD with an audio drama and theme songs, and a trading card.

The otome visual novel launched for Switch in Japan in August 2020.

The "female-oriented romance adventure" game centers on the heroine, the goddess of love Cupid. Due to various circumstances (an argument with her parents), she descends to the mortal realm (runs away from home), and finds career success (bridal adviser). Cupid works as "Lynette Mirror," the top adviser at the major marriage consultation office Cupid Corporation.

One day, the company president calls Cupid into the office at 5:00 a.m. to give her the job of getting five people to marry. If she succeeds, she can get a promotion. The five troublesome clients are known as the "Parasite 5." While working on interviews, seminars, and giving advice, it's decided that Cupid will live together with these five men and appear on the company's promotional share house television program "Parasite House."

The game's voice cast includes Ryohei Kimura as Gill Lovecraft, Kenn as Shelby Snail, Taku Yashiro as Raul Aconite, Junya Enoki as Keisaiin F. Ryuki, and Makoto Furukawa as Allan Melville.

