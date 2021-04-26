Battle Spirits Card Game Gets PS4, Switch Game This Winter

Game developer and publisher FuRyu announced last Friday that it is developing a video game for the Battle Spirits card game franchise titled Battle Spirits : Connected Battlers . The game is slated to ship for the PlayStation 4 and Switch this winter.

Bandai launched its original Battle Spirits trading card game in 2008. In the game, cards represent dragons, demons, birds, insects, and other spirits that the players can control in battles. Bandai imported the game to America in 2009.

The Battle Spirits anime franchise launched with the 50-episode Battle Spirits: Shōnen Toppa Bashin series in September 2008.

Battle Spirits: Kakumei no Galett , the ninth and most recent anime in the franchise , premiered in August 2020. A three-episode net anime series titled Battle Spirits: Saga Brave premiered in June 2019.