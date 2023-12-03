Gushing Over Magical Girls Anime's 2nd Video Reveals More Cast, 3 Versions, Ending Song Artists, January 3 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Akihiro Ononaka 's Gushing Over Magical Girls ( Mahō Shōjo ni Akogarete ) manga posted its second main promotional video on Sunday. The staff announced more cast members, three versions, ending song artists, and January 3 premiere for the anime.

The newly announced cast members are:

Yuka Aisaka as Matama Akoya/Loco Musica

The anime will have three different versions: the TV broadcast version, the "gushing" version on streaming services, and the "ultra-gushing" version on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The TV broadcast version will censor the audio and visuals, the "gushing" version will censor the audio and some of the visuals, and the "ultra-gushing" version will not censor either.

The characters of Enormeeta will perform the ending theme song "Togetoge Sadistic"

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 3 at 11:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EST), and it will also run on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Sun TV , and KBS Kyoto .

The anime's main cast includes:

Tadato Suzuki (2019 Fruits Basket episode director) and Atsushi Ootsuki ( Kanokon: The Girl Who Cried Fox , Motto To Love Ru ) are directing the anime at Asahi Production . Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Skate-Leading Stars ) is in charge of series scripts, and Yasuka Ōtaki ( A Galaxy Next Door ) is designing the characters. Satoshi Motoyama ( 16bit Sensation: Another Layer , Dragon Ball Z Kai ) is the anime's sound director, Yasuharu Takanashi ( BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- ), Akinari Suzuki ( Giant Beasts of Ars ), and Johannes Nilsson ( Bakugan: Evolutions ) are in charge of music, and Lantis is in charge of music production.

J-Novel Club licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Hi, I'm Hiiragi Utena . I'm a normal magical-girl-loving middle school girl—or at least I was, but then some talking mascot showed up out of the blue and cast a spell on me! Now's my chance to join my beloved magical girls as...a villain? Hang on, something's wrong with my outfit! This can't be happening! Watch this shy magical-girl fan transform into a sadistic dominatrix! When good and evil collide, who will be the one to submit?!

Ononaka launched the ongoing manga in 2019 in Takeshobo 's Manga Life Storia magazine. After the magazine ceased publication, the manga moved to the magazine's Storia Dash website.

