News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 13-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Stellar Blade stays at #1
Japan's Game Ranking: May 13-19
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Stellar Blade
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|April 26
|10,935
|91,099
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|10,536
|3,570,190
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,096
|5,842,332
|4
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,007
|7,771,954
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|4,646
|3,526,590
|6
|NSw
|Endless Ocean Luminous
|Nintendo
|May 2
|4,486
|39,782
|7
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|4,223
|1,855,966
|8
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,927
|4,301,105
|9
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,678
|5,509,947
|10
|NSw
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|Nintendo
|March 22
|3,448
|168,996
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|3,298
|1,056,454
|12
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,799
|1,444,842
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,723
|5,345,881
|14
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|2,220
|979,482
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|2,190
|2,287,201
|16
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|2,102
|1,282,222
|17
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|2,023
|48,779
|18
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|1,900
|1,330,101
|19
|NSw
|Biomutant
|THQ Nordic
|May 14
|1,876
|1,876
|20
|NSw
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price
|Sega
|November 17, 2022
|1,861
|163,806
Source: Famitsu