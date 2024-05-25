×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 13-19

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Stellar Blade stays at #1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 PS5 Stellar Blade Sony Interactive Entertainment April 26 10,935 91,099
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 10,536 3,570,190
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,096 5,842,332
4 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,007 7,771,954
5 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 4,646 3,526,590
6 NSw Endless Ocean Luminous Nintendo May 2 4,486 39,782
7 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 4,223 1,855,966
8 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,927 4,301,105
9 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,678 5,509,947
10 NSw Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo March 22 3,448 168,996
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 3,298 1,056,454
12 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,799 1,444,842
13 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,723 5,345,881
14 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 2,220 979,482
15 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 2,190 2,287,201
16 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 2,102 1,282,222
17 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 2,023 48,779
18 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 1,900 1,330,101
19 NSw Biomutant THQ Nordic May 14 1,876 1,876
20 NSw Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price Sega November 17, 2022 1,861 163,806

Source: Famitsu

