Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 6-12
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc premiere episode ranks at #2 with 6.9% rating
Yoshifumi Kondō and Studio Ghibli's Whisper of the Heart film aired on NTV on Friday, May 10 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.5% rating.
The live-action Rohan at the Louvre film based on Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spinoff manga aired on NHK on Monday, May 6 at 3:55 p.m. and earned a 2.4% rating.
The episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, May 8 at 10:00 p.m. earned an 6.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 12 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc (premiere)
|Fuji TV
|May 12 (Sun)
|23:15
|60 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 11 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|May 12 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia season 7
|NTV
|May 11 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|May 12 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 11 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 11 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 12 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Gigantosaurus Season 3
|NHK-E
|May 11 (Sat)
|8:10
|25 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|May 11 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)