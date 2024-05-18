×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 6-12

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc premiere episode ranks at #2 with 6.9% rating

whisperoftheheart
Image via Studio Ghibli website
© 1995 Aoi Hiiragi, Shueisha/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, NH
Yoshifumi Kondō and Studio Ghibli's Whisper of the Heart film aired on NTV on Friday, May 10 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.5% rating.

The live-action Rohan at the Louvre film based on Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spinoff manga aired on NHK on Monday, May 6 at 3:55 p.m. and earned a 2.4% rating.

The episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, May 8 at 10:00 p.m. earned an 6.9% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 12 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.5
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc (premiere) Fuji TV May 12 (Sun) 23:15 60 min.
6.9
Detective Conan NTV May 11 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 12 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.2
My Hero Academia season 7 NTV May 11 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.2
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi May 12 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.0
Doraemon TV Asahi May 11 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 11 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.7
One Piece Fuji TV May 12 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.7
Gigantosaurus Season 3 NHK-E May 11 (Sat) 8:10 25 min.
1.6
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E May 11 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

