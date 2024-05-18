Comic Girls, I'dol Be Back! Creator Kaori Hanzawa Takes 3-Month Hiatus for Maternity Leave

Image via Amazon Japan © Kaori Hanzawa, Houbunsha

Manga creatorannounced on Thursday that she will take a three-month hiatus starting this month for maternity leave. Hanzawa added however thatwill still publish bonus manga shorts forin June and July. The manga did not appear in the June issue of, which shipped on Friday.

Hanzawa launched the I'dol Be Back! manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in July 2023. Houbunsha published the first volume on February 27.

Hanzawa launched the Comic Girls four-panel manga in Manga Time Kirara Max in 2014, and the series' regular serialization began later that year. Houbunsha published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2015, and the ninth and final volume in March 2023. The manga was a first-round candidate selected for the 2017 Manga Taisho awards.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The Manga Time Kirara Max magazine also irregularly publishes Hanzawa's related Chaos-sensei no Atelier Tanbō ~Kirara manga no Tsukurikata~ informational manga. In the series, Hanzawa uses her experience writing Comic Girls for the magazine to show the process of making manga.

Hanzawa debuted as a manga creator with Ichigo Omelette ♥ in 2000. She wrote the Kiruminzuu manga adaptation of the Anyamaru Tantei Kiruminzū anime in 2010.