Sakamoto Days Project Listed for Netflix in 2024

season 2 listed forin "2025 and Beyond"

© Yuuto Suzuki, Shueisha

Sakamoto Days

Netflix

Netflix

The licensing news service License Global posted an interview withvice president Josh Simon on May 1, and included in the interview is a listing of a "" project among "Upcoming Releases" in 2024. The listing does not specify if the project is animated or live-action, nor does it specify a connection, if any, to's manga of the same name. License Global also lists " Season 2 )" forin a " 2025 and Beyond" section.

Yuuto Suzuki launched the Sakamoto Days manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020. Shueisha published the 16th compiled book volume on April 4. Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Jump Giga in December 2019.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print and released the 11th volume on April 2.

The manga inspired a novel in April 2022.

Source: License Global (Ian Hart)