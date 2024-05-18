News
Square Enix's Towa Tsugai Game Ends Service on July 23
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The game will add new main story parts on May 20, June 19, and July 3, and will add the game's "ending" story on July 17. The new "Towa Tsugai Fans" service will feature another new main story update on July 23. The sequel will have a scenario from Nao Hakumoto, animation, and voiced lines.
The game launched for iOS and Adroid devices in February 2023. The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases.
Nao Hakumoto at ILCA is credited for the game's original concept and worldview. NieR:Automata's composers Keiichi Okabe and Shо̄tarо̄ Seo at MONACA are producing the music. Yukisame is designing the characters. Animate is handling the advertising.
The game has inspired two stage plays. The first stage play ran in June 2023 and the second play will run from July 18-23.
Sources: Square Enix, Gamer