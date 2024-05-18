Square Enix's Towa Tsugai Game Ends Service on July 23

New "Towa Tsugai Fans" fan community to launch with new story on day main game ends service

Image via Towa Tsugai Fans' X/Twitter account © Square Enix

Towa Tsugai

announced on Friday that it will end service on its couple-training battle fantasy role-playing gameon July 23. On the day of the service ending, a "Towa Tsugai Fans" fan community service will launch. Pre-registration for Towa Tsugai Fans is available now.

The game will add new main story parts on May 20, June 19, and July 3, and will add the game's "ending" story on July 17. The new "Towa Tsugai Fans" service will feature another new main story update on July 23. The sequel will have a scenario from Nao Hakumoto, animation, and voiced lines.

The game launched for iOS and Adroid devices in February 2023. The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases.

Nao Hakumoto at ILCA is credited for the game's original concept and worldview. NieR:Automata 's composers Keiichi Okabe and Shо̄tarо̄ Seo at MONACA are producing the music. Yukisame is designing the characters. Animate is handling the advertising.

The game has inspired two stage plays. The first stage play ran in June 2023 and the second play will run from July 18-23.

