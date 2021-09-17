My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Series Gets Movie

2nd season's final episode aired on Saturday

The official website for the television anime of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ( Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... ) light novels announced on Saturday that the series is getting a movie. The staff will reveal more details about the movie and its premiere in the future. The website streamed the movie's commercial:

Hidaka illustrated an image to commemorate the announcement:

The second season premiered on July 2 in the Super Animeism block of MBS and TBS . Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The company is also streaming an English dub .

J-Novel Club is digitally publishing the novels, and it describes the story:

After hitting her head particularly hard one day, Duke Claes' daughter, Katarina, suddenly recalls all the memories of her past life: that of a teenage Japanese girl. Just before her untimely death, this girl recalls playing an otome game... that is exactly like the world she's living in now! She is now Katarina Claes, the antagonist of the otome game, who nastily hounded the protagonist until the end. Knowing all the possible outcomes of the game, she realizes that every single possible route ends with Katarina being murdered or exiled! In order to avoid these Catastrophic Bad Ends, she has to use her knowledge of the game and her own wiles, starting with breaking off this engagement with the prince... Will Katarina survive while making her way through this world, where bad flags trip at every turn? Find out in this reverse-harem rom-com, led by everybody's favorite villainess!

The anime's first season premiered in April 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The English dub debuted in May 2020.

Hidaka's seventh manga volume will bundle a brand-new original anime disc ( OAD ) in a special edition on September 30. The Blu-ray Disc will feature a story from the early childhood of the main characters, as written in the original light novel series' first volume.

Yamaguchi began the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō! website in July 2014, and Ichijinsha began publishing the novels with illustrations by Nami Hidaka in August 2015. Hidaka also provides the art for the ongoing manga, which began in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine in August 2017.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.