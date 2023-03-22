Fuji TV Announces New Metallic Rouge Anime by BONES

Fuji TV announced on Wednesday a new anime titled Metallic Rouge that will debut on Fuji TV 's +Ultra Block in January 2024. The anime's staff unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual:

© BONES, Fuji TV

The "tech noir" anime takes place in a a world where humans and androids coexist. The story follows Rouge, an android girl, who is on a mission on Mars with her partner Naomi. The mission is to murder nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government.

Motonobu Hori ( Carole & Tuesday ) is directing the anime at BONES . Yutaka Izubuchi ( Mobile Police Patlabor mecha designer, Star Blazers 2199 , RahXephon ) is handling the series composition and is also serving as chief director. Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta ) is writing the screenplays. Toshihiro Kawamoto ( Cowboy Bebop ) is designing the characters. Taisei Iwasaki ( BELLE ) is composing the music.

Update: Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide exclusing Asia as it airs in Japan. Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)