News
Fuji TV Announces New Metallic Rouge Anime by BONES
posted on by Alex Mateo
Fuji TV announced on Wednesday a new anime titled Metallic Rouge that will debut on Fuji TV's +Ultra Block in January 2024. The anime's staff unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual:
The "tech noir" anime takes place in a a world where humans and androids coexist. The story follows Rouge, an android girl, who is on a mission on Mars with her partner Naomi. The mission is to murder nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government.
Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) is directing the anime at BONES. Yutaka Izubuchi (Mobile Police Patlabor mecha designer, Star Blazers 2199, RahXephon) is handling the series composition and is also serving as chief director. Toshizo Nemoto (Macross Delta) is writing the screenplays. Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop) is designing the characters. Taisei Iwasaki (BELLE) is composing the music.
Update: Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide exclusing Asia as it airs in Japan. Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)
Sources: Metallic Rouge anime's website, Fuji TV's livestream
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history