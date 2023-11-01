Crunchyroll to Stream Tales of Wedding Rings Anime with World Premiere Screening at Anime NYC

Screening takes place on November 19 at 10:30 a.m. EST at convention

announced on Wednesday that it will stream the television anime of's) manga in January 2024 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The company also revealed that it will screen the world premiere of the first episode at theevent on November 19 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

The anime will premiere in January 2024 and will air on AT-X , Tokyo MX , Sun TV , and BS11 .

The anime's previously announced main cast includes:

Takashi Naoya ( Real Girl ) is directing the anime at Staple Entertainment , Deko Akao ( After the Rain ) is in charge of series scripts, and Saori Nakashiki ( The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ) is designing the characters.

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

When Sato's childhood friend Hime suddenly said good-bye, he chased after her and found himself in a fantasy world!! There Sato married Hime and became the legendary hero, the Ring King!! Dusk maiden of Amnesia 's Maybe brings you an Out-of-this-world newly-wed romantic comedy!!

The creator duo Maybe ( Dusk maiden of Amnesia , to the abandoned Sacred Beasts ) launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in March 2014. Square Enix published the manga's 13th compiled book volume in January. The manga's 10th volume had teased in January 2021 that the manga would continue only "for just a little longer." Square Enix then teased again in July 2021 that the manga was entering its climax in August 2021.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in print in English.

