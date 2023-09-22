Tales of Wedding Rings Anime Reveals January 2024 Premiere, Character Videos

The official website for the television anime of Maybe 's Tales of Wedding Rings ( Kekkon Yubiwa Monogatari ) manga unveiled the anime's January 2024 premiere date, as well as two character videos and visuals for the characters Satō and Hime on Friday. The site will unveil a new character video and visual every week.

The anime's previously announced main cast includes:

Gen Sato as Satō

Akari Kitō as Hime

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Nephrites, Princess of the Wind kingdom Romka

Hitomi Ueda as Granart, Princess of the Fire kingdom Needakitta

Ai Kakuma as Saphir, Princess of the Water kingdom Maasa

Mikako Komatsu as Amber, Princess of the Earth kingdom Idonokan

) is directing the anime at) is in charge of series scripts, and) is designing the characters.

The creator duo Maybe launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in March 2014. Square Enix published the 13th volume on January 25. Yen Press is publishing the manga in print in English, and it will publish the 12th volume on August 22.

The manga's 10th compiled book volume had teased in January 2021 that the manga would continue only "for just a little longer." Square Enix then teased again in July 2021 that the manga was entering its climax in August 2021.

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

When Sato's childhood friend Hime suddenly said good-bye, he chased after her and found himself in a fantasy world!! There Sato married Hime and became the legendary hero, the Ring King!! Dusk maiden of Amnesia 's Maybe brings you an Out-of-this-world newly-wed romantic comedy!!

Maybe 's completed Dusk maiden of Amnesia manga inspired a television anime in 2012. Their To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts ( Katsute Kami Datta Kemono-tachi e ) manga also inspired a television anime in July 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.