Maybe's Tales of Wedding Rings Manga to Continue 'For Just a Little Longer'

The 10th compiled book volume of Maybe 's Tales of Wedding Rings ( Kekkon Yubiwa Monogatari ) manga revealed on Monday that the manga's story will continue only "for just a little longer."

Crunchyroll is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

When Sato's childhood friend Hime suddenly said good-bye, he chased after her and found himself in a fantasy world!! There Sato married Hime and became the legendary hero, the Ring King!! Dusk maiden of Amnesia 's Maybe brings you an Out-of-this-world newly-wed romantic comedy!!

The creator duo Maybe launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is also publishing the manga in print in English, and it released the eighth volume in February 2020.

Maybe 's completed Dusk maiden of Amnesia manga inspired a television anime in 2012. Their To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts ( Katsute Kami Datta Kemono-tachi e ) manga also inspired a television anime in July 2019. Vertical Comics is publishing the manga in English.