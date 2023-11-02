News
Anime NYC Screens World Premieres for High Card Season 2 Anime, English Dub for Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet Film
posted on by Alex Mateo
TMS Entertainment announced on Thursday that it will screen the world premiere for the English dub of Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet (Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan), the 24th film in the Detective Conan/Case Closed franchise, at this year's Anime NYC event on November 17-19. The company will also screen the North American premiere of the film's English-subtitled version. In addition, TMS Entertainment will screen the world premiere for the second season of the poker-themed High Card anime and the premiere of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi) sequel television anime at the convention.
The schedule for TMS Entertainment's premieres is as follows:
- Detective Conan/Case Closed: The Scarlet Bullet (English dub) — November 18 at 4:00 p.m. at Panel Room 3
- High Card — November 18 at 6:45 p.m. at Panel Room 1
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse — November 19 at 12:30 p.m. in Panel Room 1 with cast members Shou Komura (Percival) and Kikunosuke Toya (Donny)
- Detective Conan/Case Closed: The Scarlet Bullet (English-subtitled) — November 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Panel Room 3
Anime NYC 2023 will run from November 17-19. The event will continue to have the same space that it has used in the past few years at New York City's Javits Center.
Source: Press release