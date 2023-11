Anime NYC Screens World Premieres for High Card Season 2 Anime, English Dub for Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet Film

Image courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Meitantei Conan: Hiiro no Dangan

Detective Conan / Case Closed

TMS Entertainment

announced on Thursday that it will screen the world premiere for the Englishof), the 24th film in the, at this year'sevent on November 17-19. The company will also screen the North American premiere of the film's English-subtitled version. In addition,will screen the world premiere for the second season of the poker-themed anime and the premiere of sequel television anime at the convention.

The schedule for TMS Entertainment 's premieres is as follows:

Detective Conan / Case Closed : The Scarlet Bullet (English dub ) — November 18 at 4:00 p.m. at Panel Room 3

(English ) — November 18 at 4:00 p.m. at Panel Room 3 High Card — November 18 at 6:45 p.m. at Panel Room 1

— November 18 at 6:45 p.m. at Panel Room 1 The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse — November 19 at 12:30 p.m. in Panel Room 1 with cast members Shou Komura (Percival) and Kikunosuke Toya (Donny)

— November 19 at 12:30 p.m. in Panel Room 1 with cast members (Percival) and (Donny) Detective Conan / Case Closed : The Scarlet Bullet (English-subtitled) — November 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Panel Room 3

Anime NYC 2023 will run from November 17-19. The event will continue to have the same space that it has used in the past few years at New York City's Javits Center.

Source: Press release