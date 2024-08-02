'Good Bye, Dragon Life.' TV Anime Reveals New Visual, Opening Theme Artist, 8 More Cast Members

LUN8 performs opening theme for series debuting in October

DMM Pictures revealed eight more cast members, more staff, and a new visual on Friday for the television anime of author Hiroaki Nagashima , illustrator Kisuke Ichimaru , and character designer Kurono 's Good Bye, Dragon Life . ( Sayonara Ryūsei, Konnichiwa Jinsei ) novels. The company also revealed that LUN8 will perform the anime's opening theme song "Together Forever."

Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

The new cast includes:

Mikoi Sasaki as Diadra



Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

Shōya Ishige as Geo



Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

Yurina Amami as Fio



Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

Madoka Asahina as Mar



Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

Masaaki Mizunaka as Geolude



Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

Yui Ogura as Raphrasia



Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

Yukihiro Nozuyama as Geren



Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

Satoshi Hino as Georg



Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

The additional new staff includes:

Image courtesy of DMM Pictures © 永島ひろあき・アルファポリス／「さようなら竜生、こんにちは人生」製作委員会

The anime will debut in October on TBS , and stars:

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Dolan, the strongest dragon who has been reborn into a human

as Dolan, the strongest dragon who has been reborn into a human Hitomi Sekine as Celina, a lamia whom Dolan meets

as Celina, a lamia whom Dolan meets Ayaka Ōhashi as Christina

as Christina Akane Matsunaga as Air

Ken'ichi Nishida ( Papuwa ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Vega Entertainment . Naokatsu Tsuda ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure director) is writing the script. Nozomi Kawashige ( Battle Game in 5 Seconds sub-character designer) is designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Saiki ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) and Hanae Nakamura ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ) are composing the music.

The story follows Dolan, who was once the strongest dragon until humans killed him. Now, Dolan has been reborn into a human villager who is devoted to working in the fields and hunting animals for food. It is a simpler life that fills his heart with joy. One day, he meets a lamia named Celina while investigating the swamp. Celina is searching for a mate, but is not good at seducing humans. Although one is a human and the other is a monster, they slowly begin to connect to one another. However, they run into various enemies...

The web novels debuted in 2013. AlphaPolis publishes the novels in print. Nagashima and Kurono debuted a manga adaptation in December 2015.

Source: Press release