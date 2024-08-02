×
'Good Bye, Dragon Life.' TV Anime Reveals New Visual, Opening Theme Artist, 8 More Cast Members

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
LUN8 performs opening theme for series debuting in October

DMM Pictures revealed eight more cast members, more staff, and a new visual on Friday for the television anime of author Hiroaki Nagashima, illustrator Kisuke Ichimaru, and character designer Kurono's Good Bye, Dragon Life. (Sayonara Ryūsei, Konnichiwa Jinsei) novels. The company also revealed that LUN8 will perform the anime's opening theme song "Together Forever."

key-visual-2
Image courtesy of DMM Pictures
The new cast includes:

Mikoi Sasaki as Diadra

sasaki_diadra_web
Image courtesy of DMM Pictures
Shōya Ishige as Geo

ishige_geo_web
Image courtesy of DMM Pictures
Yurina Amami as Fio

amami_fio_web
Image courtesy of DMM Pictures
Madoka Asahina as Mar

asahina_mar_web
Image courtesy of DMM Pictures
Masaaki Mizunaka as Geolude

mizunaka_geolude_web
Image courtesy of DMM Pictures
Yui Ogura as Raphrasia

ogura_raphrasia_web
Image courtesy of DMM Pictures
Yukihiro Nozuyama as Geren

notsuyama_geren_web
Image courtesy of DMM Pictures
Satoshi Hino as Georg

hino_georg_web
Image courtesy of DMM Pictures
The additional new staff includes:

sralu-arawaaaaai1_v1_tate
Image courtesy of DMM Pictures
The anime will debut in October on TBS, and stars:

Ken'ichi Nishida (Papuwa) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Vega Entertainment. Naokatsu Tsuda (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure director) is writing the script. Nozomi Kawashige (Battle Game in 5 Seconds sub-character designer) is designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Saiki (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) and Hanae Nakamura (The Quintessential Quintuplets) are composing the music.

The story follows Dolan, who was once the strongest dragon until humans killed him. Now, Dolan has been reborn into a human villager who is devoted to working in the fields and hunting animals for food. It is a simpler life that fills his heart with joy. One day, he meets a lamia named Celina while investigating the swamp. Celina is searching for a mate, but is not good at seducing humans. Although one is a human and the other is a monster, they slowly begin to connect to one another. However, they run into various enemies...

The web novels debuted in 2013. AlphaPolis publishes the novels in print. Nagashima and Kurono debuted a manga adaptation in December 2015.

Source: Press release

