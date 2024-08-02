News
'Good Bye, Dragon Life.' TV Anime Reveals New Visual, Opening Theme Artist, 8 More Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
DMM Pictures revealed eight more cast members, more staff, and a new visual on Friday for the television anime of author Hiroaki Nagashima, illustrator Kisuke Ichimaru, and character designer Kurono's Good Bye, Dragon Life. (Sayonara Ryūsei, Konnichiwa Jinsei) novels. The company also revealed that LUN8 will perform the anime's opening theme song "Together Forever."
The new cast includes:
Mikoi Sasaki as Diadra
Shōya Ishige as Geo
Yurina Amami as Fio
Madoka Asahina as Mar
Masaaki Mizunaka as Geolude
Yui Ogura as Raphrasia
Yukihiro Nozuyama as Geren
Satoshi Hino as Georg
The additional new staff includes:
- Art Director: Makoto Dobashi
- Color Design: Megumi Takahashi
- Director of Photography: Muneaki Satō
- Editing: Yoshiki Ushiroda (JAYFILM)
- Sound Director: Nobuyuki Abe
- Sound Production: BloomZ
- CG Animation: Axis Graphic
The anime will debut in October on TBS, and stars:
- Shunsuke Takeuchi as Dolan, the strongest dragon who has been reborn into a human
- Hitomi Sekine as Celina, a lamia whom Dolan meets
- Ayaka Ōhashi as Christina
- Akane Matsunaga as Air
Ken'ichi Nishida (Papuwa) is directing the anime at Synergy SP and Vega Entertainment. Naokatsu Tsuda (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure director) is writing the script. Nozomi Kawashige (Battle Game in 5 Seconds sub-character designer) is designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Saiki (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!) and Hanae Nakamura (The Quintessential Quintuplets) are composing the music.
The story follows Dolan, who was once the strongest dragon until humans killed him. Now, Dolan has been reborn into a human villager who is devoted to working in the fields and hunting animals for food. It is a simpler life that fills his heart with joy. One day, he meets a lamia named Celina while investigating the swamp. Celina is searching for a mate, but is not good at seducing humans. Although one is a human and the other is a monster, they slowly begin to connect to one another. However, they run into various enemies...
The web novels debuted in 2013. AlphaPolis publishes the novels in print. Nagashima and Kurono debuted a manga adaptation in December 2015.
Source: Press release