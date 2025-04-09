×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 6-12

posted on by Alex Mateo
Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers, Princess Principal: Crown Handler anime; Kaiju No. 8: B-Side, The God-Slaying Demon King manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Boin - Big Boob Lectures 1 & 2 BD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.99 April 8
A Certain Scientific Railgun T BDCite Crunchyroll US$49.98 April 8
Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$69.98 April 8
One Piece Collection 37 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$39.98 April 8
Princess Principal: Crown Handler Chapter 3 BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 April 8
Shangri-La Frontier Season 1 Part 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 April 8

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
100 Ghost Stories That Will Lead to My Death Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 8
Akane-banashi GN 11Cite Viz Media US$11.99 April 8
April Showers Bring May Flowers GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.00 April 8
Ask and You Will Receive GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 April 8
Beyblade X GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 8
BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 8
Case Closed GN 94Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 8
The case files of Jeweler Richard GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 8
A Condition Called Love GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 8
Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 3Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 8
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga – Book of Savanaclaw GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 8
The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch GN 2Please Titan US$12.99 April 8
Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents: Baths, Lavatories, and Angels Are Communal GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 8
Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 8
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 12Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 8
The God-Slaying Demon King GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 8
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 21Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 8
I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 8
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 8Please Vertical US$12.95 April 8
The Inconvenient Life of an Arousing Priestess GN 2Please Tokyopop US$13.99 April 8
Kaiju No. 8: B-Side GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 8
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 8
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 18Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 8
Pokémon: Sword & Shield GN 12Please Viz Media US$5.99 April 8
Seduced by the Demon King: A Sensual Rebirth GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 8
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie! GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 8
Splatoon 3: Splatlands GN 4Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 8
The Strange House GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 8
Tomo-chan Is a Girl! GN 7-8Please Seven Seas US$24.99 April 8
World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 14Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 8
Worst Soulmate Ever: Proposal GNPlease Viz Media US$12.99 April 8

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
100 Ghost Stories That Will Lead to My Death GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 8
Akane-banashi GN 11Cite Viz Media US$6.99 April 8
April Showers Bring May Flowers GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 April 8
Ask and You Will Receive GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 8
Beyblade X GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 8
Black Summoner GN 19Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 9
BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 8
Case Closed GN 94Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 8
The case files of Jeweler Richard GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 8
A Condition Called Love GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 8
Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 3Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 8
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga – Book of Savanaclaw GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 8
The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch GN 2Please Titan US$8.99 April 8
Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents: Baths, Lavatories, and Angels Are Communal GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 8
Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 April 8
Feigning Fox with a Face Full of Flowers GNPlease Tokyopop US$9.99 April 8
Gang King GN 28Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 8
Gantz Omnibus GN 6Please Dark Horse US$17.99 April 8
Giant Killing GN 48Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 8
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 8
The God-Slaying Demon King GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 8
Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 9
I Have a Crush at Work GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 8
I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 8
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 8Please Vertical US$10.99 April 8
Kaiju No. 8: B-Side GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 8
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 8
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! AΩ GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 9
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 18Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 8
Seduced by the Demon King: A Sensual Rebirth GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 8
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie! GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 8
The Strange House GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 8
The Water Magician GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 9
Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 9
Worst Soulmate Ever: Proposal GNPlease Viz Media US$8.99 April 8

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 6Please Yen Press US$15.99 April 8
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 13Cite Yen Press US$16.00 April 8
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and the Summer Feast Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.99 April 8
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 16Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 8
Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim Novel 9Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 8
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and the Summer Feast Novel 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 8

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 8
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 13Cite Yen Press US$7.99 April 8
Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 11
Disowned but Not Disheartened! Life Is Good with Overpowered Magic Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 10
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and the Summer Feast Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 8
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 16Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 8
Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 8
Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 10
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 10
The Trials and Tribulations of My Next Life as a Noblewoman Novel 2 Part 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 11
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and the Summer Feast Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 8

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Girls Made PuddingAnimeNewsNetwork Kamitsubaki Studio US$9.99 April 10

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Official Coloring Book 3Cite Viz Media US$15.99 April 8
Tokyo Revengers Series Guide: REMEMBER YOU!AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$19.99 April 8


