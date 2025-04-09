News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 6-12
posted on by Alex Mateo
Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers, Princess Principal: Crown Handler anime; Kaiju No. 8: B-Side, The God-Slaying Demon King manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Boin - Big Boob Lectures 1 & 2 BD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|April 8
|A Certain Scientific Railgun T BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$49.98
|April 8
|Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|April 8
|One Piece Collection 37 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$39.98
|April 8
|Princess Principal: Crown Handler Chapter 3 BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|April 8
|Shangri-La Frontier Season 1 Part 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|April 8
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|100 Ghost Stories That Will Lead to My Death Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 8
|Akane-banashi GN 11Cite
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 8
|April Showers Bring May Flowers GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 8
|Ask and You Will Receive GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 8
|Beyblade X GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 8
|BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 8
|Case Closed GN 94Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 8
|The case files of Jeweler Richard GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 8
|A Condition Called Love GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 8
|Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 8
|Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga – Book of Savanaclaw GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 8
|The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 8
|Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents: Baths, Lavatories, and Angels Are Communal GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 8
|Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 8
|Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 8
|The God-Slaying Demon King GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 8
|How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 21Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 8
|I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 8
|I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 8Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 8
|The Inconvenient Life of an Arousing Priestess GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|April 8
|Kaiju No. 8: B-Side GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 8
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 8
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 18Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 8
|Pokémon: Sword & Shield GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$5.99
|April 8
|Seduced by the Demon King: A Sensual Rebirth GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 8
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie! GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 8
|Splatoon 3: Splatlands GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 8
|The Strange House GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 8
|Tomo-chan Is a Girl! GN 7-8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|April 8
|World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 8
|Worst Soulmate Ever: Proposal GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 8
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|100 Ghost Stories That Will Lead to My Death GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 8
|Akane-banashi GN 11Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 8
|April Showers Bring May Flowers GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 8
|Ask and You Will Receive GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 8
|Beyblade X GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 8
|Black Summoner GN 19Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 9
|BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 8
|Case Closed GN 94Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 8
|The case files of Jeweler Richard GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 8
|A Condition Called Love GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 8
|Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 8
|Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga – Book of Savanaclaw GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 8
|The Elegant Courtly Life of the Tea Witch GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|April 8
|Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents: Baths, Lavatories, and Angels Are Communal GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 8
|Fall in Love, You False Angels GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|April 8
|Feigning Fox with a Face Full of Flowers GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|April 8
|Gang King GN 28Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 8
|Gantz Omnibus GN 6Please
|Dark Horse
|US$17.99
|April 8
|Giant Killing GN 48Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 8
|Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 8
|The God-Slaying Demon King GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 8
|Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 9
|I Have a Crush at Work GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 8
|I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 8
|I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 8Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|April 8
|Kaiju No. 8: B-Side GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 8
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 8
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! AΩ GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 9
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 18Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 8
|Seduced by the Demon King: A Sensual Rebirth GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 8
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie! GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 8
|The Strange House GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 8
|The Water Magician GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 9
|Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 9
|Worst Soulmate Ever: Proposal GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|April 8
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.99
|April 8
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 13Cite
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 8
|The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and the Summer Feast Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.99
|April 8
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 8
|Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 8
|The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and the Summer Feast Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 8
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 8
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 13Cite
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 8
|Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 11
|Disowned but Not Disheartened! Life Is Good with Overpowered Magic Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 10
|The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and the Summer Feast Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 8
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 8
|Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 8
|Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 10
|The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 10
|The Trials and Tribulations of My Next Life as a Noblewoman Novel 2 Part 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 11
|The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and the Summer Feast Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 8
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Girls Made PuddingAnimeNewsNetwork
|Kamitsubaki Studio
|US$9.99
|April 10
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Official Coloring Book 3Cite
|Viz Media
|US$15.99
|April 8
|Tokyo Revengers Series Guide: REMEMBER YOU!AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|April 8
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.