News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 13-19

posted on by Alex Mateo
Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League anime; Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms, Mii-chan Wants to Be Kept manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League BDPlease Warner Bros. US$22.95 April 15
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League 4K UHDCite Warner Bros. US$37.99 April 15
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 4K UHD BDAnimeNewsNetwork Paramount US$35.99 April 15
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Steelbook 4K UHD BDPlease Paramount US$44.99 April 15

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
365 Days to the Wedding GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 15
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 8Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 April 15
The Boy Who Ruled the Monsters: Before I Knew It, the Ultimate Specialized Support Skill Led to the World's Ultimate Party! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.00 April 15
Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 15
The Climber GN 1Please Viz Media US$22.99 April 15
Drifters Omnibus GN 2Please Dark Horse US$29.99 April 15
Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 15
Ero Ninja Scrolls GN 8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 15
Gene Bride GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 15
Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 15
Go with the Clouds, North-by-Northwest GN 7Please Vertical US$12.95 April 15
I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 15
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 15
Kase-san and... Yamada GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 15
Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 15
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 7Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 15
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 15
The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince GN 2Please Tokyopop US$13.99 April 15
Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms GN 1Please Scholastic US$11.99 April 15
Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms GN 1 (hardcover)Please Scholastic US$24.99 April 15
Mii-chan Wants to Be Kept GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 15
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 15
My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 15
My Dress-Up Darling GN 13Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 April 15
PUNKS TRIANGLE GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 April 15
Mysterious Disappearances GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 15
Rainbows After Storms GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 15
Record of Ragnarok GN 14Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 15
Red River Omnibus GN 3Please Viz Media US$16.99 April 15
Rejected by the Hero's Party, a Princess Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 15
Snowball Earth GN 5Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 15
Somali and the Forest Spirit GN 2Please Titan US$12.99 April 15
Speed Grapher GN 2Please Titan US$12.99 April 15
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 6Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 15
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 16Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 15
Tokyo Alien Bros. GN 2Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 15
Tokyo Aliens GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 15
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 15
Undead Unluck GN 19Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 15
Vagabond Definitive Edition GN 2 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$55.00 April 15
The Yakuza and His Omega: Raw Desire GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 15

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
365 Days to the Wedding GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 GN 2Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 16
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
The Boy Who Ruled the Monsters: Before I Knew It, the Ultimate Specialized Support Skill Led to the World's Ultimate Party! GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 15
Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
The Climber GN 1Please Viz Media US$15.99 April 15
Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
Gene Bride GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
Go with the Clouds, North-by-Northwest GN 7Please Vertical US$10.99 April 15
Hell Mode GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 16
I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 April 15
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 16
Kase-san and... Yamada GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 15
Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 15
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 7Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 15
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince GN 2Please Tokyopop US$7.99 April 15
Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms GN 1Please Scholastic US$7.99 April 15
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 15
Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 16
Mii-chan Wants to Be Kept GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 16Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 15
My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
My Dress-Up Darling GN 13Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 April 15
Mysterious Disappearances GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
A Pale Moon Reverie GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 16
PUNKS TRIANGLE GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15
Rainbows After Storms GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 15
Record of Ragnarok GN 14Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 15
Rejected by the Hero's Party, a Princess Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 15
Snowball Earth GN 5Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 15
Somali and the Forest Spirit GN 2Please Titan US$8.99 April 15
Speed Grapher GN 2Please Titan US$8.99 April 15
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 6Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 15
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 16Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 15
Tokyo Alien Bros. GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 15
Tokyo Aliens GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 15
Undead Unluck GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 15
The Yakuza and His Omega: Raw Desire GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 15

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 6Please Yen Press US$15.99 April 15
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 13Cite Yen Press US$16.00 April 15
The BS Situation of Tougetsu Umidori Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$16.00 April 15
Bye Bye, Earth Novel 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 15
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 15
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 11Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 15
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and the Summer Feast Novel 5Please Yen Press US$15.99 April 15
I'm the Strongest in This Zombie World, But I Can't Beat This Girl! Novel 2Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 15
maboroshi Novel 2 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$20.00 April 15
Magical Explorer Novel 9Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 15
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$16.00 April 15
The Summer Hikaru Died Novel 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 April 15
Sword Art Online Alternative: Clover's Regret Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 15

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock “Super Love” Mode?! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 18
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 6Cite Yen Press US$8.99 April 15
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 13AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$7.99 April 15
The BS Situation of Tougetsu Umidori Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 15
Bye Bye, Earth Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 15
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and the Summer Feast Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 15
From Two-Bit Baddie to Total Heartthrob: This Villainess Will Cross-Dress to Impress! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 18
I'm the Strongest in This Zombie World, But I Can't Beat This Girl! Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 15
Isekai Walking: Holy Kingdom of Frieren Arc Novel 2Please Yen Press US$7.99 April 17
maboroshi Novel 2Please Yen Press US$9.99 April 15
Magical Explorer Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 15
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 15
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 16Please Yen Press US$9.99 April 15
The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 18
The Summer Hikaru Died Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 15
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 17

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
LUNAR Remastered Collection Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Gungho US$49.99 April 18
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate Switch, PS5, PC gameCite Rocket Panda Games US$24.99 April 17
Rusty Rabbit Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork NetEase Games US$19.99 April 17


