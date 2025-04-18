News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 13-19
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League anime; Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms, Mii-chan Wants to Be Kept manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League BD
|Warner Bros.
|US$22.95
|April 15
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League 4K UHD
|Warner Bros.
|US$37.99
|April 15
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 4K UHD BD
|Paramount
|US$35.99
|April 15
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Steelbook 4K UHD BD
|Paramount
|US$44.99
|April 15
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
365 Days to the Wedding GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 15
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 15
The Boy Who Ruled the Monsters: Before I Knew It, the Ultimate Specialized Support Skill Led to the World's Ultimate Party! GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 15
Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 15
The Climber GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$22.99
|April 15
Drifters Omnibus GN 2
|Dark Horse
|US$29.99
|April 15
Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 15
Ero Ninja Scrolls GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 15
Gene Bride GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 15
Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 15
Go with the Clouds, North-by-Northwest GN 7
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 15
I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 15
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 15
Kase-san and... Yamada GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 15
Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 15
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 15
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 10
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 15
The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince GN 2
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|April 15
Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms GN 1
|Scholastic
|US$11.99
|April 15
Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms GN 1 (hardcover)
|Scholastic
|US$24.99
|April 15
Mii-chan Wants to Be Kept GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 15
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 15
My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 15
My Dress-Up Darling GN 13
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|April 15
PUNKS TRIANGLE GN
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 15
Mysterious Disappearances GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 15
Rainbows After Storms GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 15
Record of Ragnarok GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 15
Red River Omnibus GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|April 15
Rejected by the Hero's Party, a Princess Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 15
Snowball Earth GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 15
Somali and the Forest Spirit GN 2
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 15
Speed Grapher GN 2
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 15
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 15
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 16
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 15
Tokyo Alien Bros. GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 15
Tokyo Aliens GN 8
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 15
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 9
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 15
Undead Unluck GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 15
Vagabond Definitive Edition GN 2 (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$55.00
|April 15
The Yakuza and His Omega: Raw Desire GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 15
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
365 Days to the Wedding GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 16
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
The Boy Who Ruled the Monsters: Before I Knew It, the Ultimate Specialized Support Skill Led to the World's Ultimate Party! GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 15
Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
The Climber GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$15.99
|April 15
Does It Count If You Lose Your Virginity to an Android? GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
Gene Bride GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
Glasses With a Chance of Delinquent GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
Go with the Clouds, North-by-Northwest GN 7
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|April 15
Hell Mode GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 16
I Get the Feeling That Nobukuni-san Likes Me GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|April 15
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 10
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 16
Kase-san and... Yamada GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 15
Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 15
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 15
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 10
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
The Margrave's Daughter & the Enemy Prince GN 2
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|April 15
Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms GN 1
|Scholastic
|US$7.99
|April 15
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 16
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 15
Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 16
Mii-chan Wants to Be Kept GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Office Lady Diary GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 15
My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
My Dress-Up Darling GN 13
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|April 15
Mysterious Disappearances GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
A Pale Moon Reverie GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 16
PUNKS TRIANGLE GN
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
Rainbows After Storms GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 15
Record of Ragnarok GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 15
Rejected by the Hero's Party, a Princess Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 15
Snowball Earth GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 15
Somali and the Forest Spirit GN 2
|Titan
|US$8.99
|April 15
Speed Grapher GN 2
|Titan
|US$8.99
|April 15
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 15
A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! GN 16
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 15
Tokyo Alien Bros. GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 15
Tokyo Aliens GN 8
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 15
Undead Unluck GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 15
The Yakuza and His Omega: Raw Desire GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 15
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$15.99
|April 15
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 15
The BS Situation of Tougetsu Umidori Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 15
Bye Bye, Earth Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 15
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 15
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 11
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 15
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and the Summer Feast Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$15.99
|April 15
I'm the Strongest in This Zombie World, But I Can't Beat This Girl! Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 15
maboroshi Novel 2 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|April 15
Magical Explorer Novel 9
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 15
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$16.00
|April 15
The Summer Hikaru Died Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 15
Sword Art Online Alternative: Clover's Regret Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 15
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock "Super Love" Mode?! Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 18
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 15
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 15
The BS Situation of Tougetsu Umidori Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 15
Bye Bye, Earth Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 15
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and the Summer Feast Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 15
From Two-Bit Baddie to Total Heartthrob: This Villainess Will Cross-Dress to Impress! Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 18
I'm the Strongest in This Zombie World, But I Can't Beat This Girl! Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 15
Isekai Walking: Holy Kingdom of Frieren Arc Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|April 17
maboroshi Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|April 15
Magical Explorer Novel 9
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 15
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 12
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 15
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 16
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|April 15
The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 18
The Summer Hikaru Died Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 15
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 9
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 17
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
LUNAR Remastered Collection Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC game
|Gungho
|US$49.99
|April 18
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate Switch, PS5, PC game
|Rocket Panda Games
|US$24.99
|April 17
Rusty Rabbit Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC game
|NetEase Games
|US$19.99
|April 17
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.