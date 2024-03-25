'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess' Anime Gets 2nd Season

Announcement video, visual revealed

The official website for the television anime of Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei 's 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess ( Hime-sama, "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu ) manga announced on Tuesday that the anime will get a second season. The website revealed an announcement video and visual:

The first season's 12th and final episode aired on Monday.

© 春原ロビンソン・ひらけい/集英社・国王軍第三騎士団

The anime premiered on January 8 on theandchannels. The anime also streamed on thestreaming service starting on January 8.is streaming the series.

Yōko Kanemori ( The Ancient Magus' Bride , Attack on Titan episode director) directed the anime at PINE JAM , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Dropkick on My Devil! , In the Land of Leadale ) was in charge of the series scripts. Toshiya Kōno ( Schwarzes Marken sub-character designs) and Satoshi Furuhashi ( Comet Lucifer prop design assistance) designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) composed the music. The band shallm perform the opening theme song "Massakasa Magic!." The group LEEVELLES perform the ending theme song "Ashita was Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku."

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in Japan in April 2019. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began offering the manga English that October. Shueisha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on March 4. The manga has over 200 million views.

Publisher Shueisha describes the manga's story:

A princess held captive, subjected to merciless tortures by the Hellhorde!

Haruhara's Senyū. manga inspired two television anime in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired in Japan. Haruhara's Gakumon! ~Ōkami Shōjo wa Kujikenai~ manga also inspired a Flash anime in 2014.

Haruhara launched the Suginami Tōbatsu Kōmuin - Dungeon Kinmu no Hitobito (Suginami, Public Servant and Eliminator - The People on Dungeon Duty) manga on Shonen Jump+ in January 2018, and Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final volume in April 2019.