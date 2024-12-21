'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess' Anime's 2nd Season Casts Mutsumi Tamura

Tamura plays Sakura Heartrock in new season

The Jump Festa '25 event on Sunday revealed that the second season of the television anime of Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei 's Tis Time for "Torture," Princess ( Hime-sama, "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu ) manga has cast Mutsumi Tamura as Sakura Heartrock.

will stream the new season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, the Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia.

The first season premiered on January 8 on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. The anime also streamed on the ABEMA streaming service starting on January 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the series. The first season had 12 episodes.

Yōko Kanamori ( The Ancient Magus' Bride , Attack on Titan episode director) directed the anime at PINE JAM , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Dropkick on My Devil! , In the Land of Leadale ) was in charge of the series scripts. Toshiya Kōno ( Schwarzes Marken sub-character designs) and Satoshi Furuhashi ( Comet Lucifer prop design assistance) designed the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) composed the music. The band shallm performed the opening theme song "Massakasa Magic!." The group LEEVELLES performed the ending theme song "Ashita was Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku."

Publisher Shueisha describes the manga's story:

A princess held captive, subjected to merciless tortures by the Hellhorde!

Haruhara ( Senyū. ) launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in Japan in April 2019. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began offering the manga English that October.

The manga went on hiatus earlier this month so Haruhara could focus on their health, and will return on December 31. The manga's 17th volume will release in spring 2025.