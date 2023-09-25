News
Manga UP! Global Adds Kei Sanbe's Reto the Protector, 2 More Manga
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Square Enix's Manga UP! Global service added the following three manga in English in the last few days:
- Ede Akizawa and Hajime Kirino's Even Monsters Like Fairytales (Sute Akuyaku Reijō wa Kaibutsu ni Otogibanashi o Kataru) manga on Friday.
- Kei Sanbe's Reto the Protector (Otogi no Hako no Reto) manga on Saturday.
- Kōhei Kaga's Goinda's Naughty Secret (Ura de Yanchana Gōinda-san) manga on Sunday.
Akizawa and Kirino launched Even Monsters Like Fairytales in Square Enix's Manga UP! app in November 2021. Manga UP! describes the manga:
Sylph Biebel, the duke's daughter, has just suffered a sinister plot by a friend resulting in her engagement to the prince being called off and her own banishment! But she's not just sent anywhere—she gets exiled to a kingdom where an infamous monster resides. Will her quick wit win this king's favor as she begins a new life as a librarian in a mysterious land?
Square Enix shipped the third compiled volume of the manga on February 7 and will ship the fourth compiled volume on October 6.
Clad in a blood-soaked coat and with no destination in mind, a young boy named Reto wanders into an Ainu village amidst a blizzard, whose residents provide him with much-needed shelter. All he has are two things: the memory of his mother dying before his eyes, and an ancient hunting knife without a blade...
Kaga launched Goinda's Naughty Secret in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine on March 3. The first volume will ship on November 25. Manga UP! describes the manga:
A beautiful gal professes her affection to her naïve schoolmate in daring ways that are sure to shock you in this youthful romantic comedy!
Bonsuke Hirano, an exceptionally ordinary high school boy, returns to his homeroom after school to pick something up, only to find the school's number-one serene beauty, Kokuru Goinda, fidgeting around in his desk…
"Huh? Does she…like me? Wait, maybe not?"
A young man's naivety meets the full force of a gal's allure in this tantalizing tale of teen love!
Source: Email correspondence