Toei Animation Hack Affects One Piece, Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai, Delicious Party Precure, Digimon Ghost Game Anime

New episodes of 4 anime delayed

Toei Animation announced on Friday that on March 6, an unauthorized third party accessed the company's network, which resulted in a suspension of part of the company's systems. Toei Animation is investigating the matter, and added the hack will affect the broadcast schedules for the One Piece , Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai , Delicious Party Precure , and Digimon Ghost Game anime.

For Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai , episode 73 will not air on Saturday as planned, and episode 31 will air instead. The anime's staff will reveal at a later date what will air on March 19.

The Twitter account for Digimon Ghost Game stated it will announce at a later date what will air on March 20.

The official website for the One Piece anime stated the staff will announce more details about the show's schedule starting with the episode that will air on March 20 at a later date.

The Twitter account for Delicious Party Precure stated that episode 6 of the show is delayed and will not air on March 13 as planned. Episode 4 will air on that day instead.