Delicious Party Precure Anime Delayed by at Least 3 More Weeks Due to Toei Animation Hack

TV Asahi announced on Sunday that it will air the Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories in three parts on March 20, March 27, and April 3 instead of airing new episodes of the Delicious Party Precure anime. TV Asahi cited the recent hack of Toei Animation as the reason for the schedule change. The channel stated it will reveal at a later date the schedule starting on April 10.

Toei Animation announced on Friday that on March 6, an unauthorized third party accessed the company's network, which resulted in a shutdown of part of the company's systems. Toei Animation is investigating the matter, and added the hack will affect the broadcast schedules for the One Piece , Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai , Delicious Party Precure , and Digimon Ghost Game anime.

TV Asahi was originally slated to air episode 6 of Delicious Party Precure on Sunday, but due to the hack the channel aired episode 4 of the show instead.

The official websites and Twitter accounts for the One Piece , Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai , and Digimon Ghost Game anime have not yet updated their planned schedules for these three series since the original announcement of the hack. Fuji TV did not air new episodes of One Piece and Digimon Ghost Game on Sunday due to the planned broadcast of a marathon. Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai re-broadcast episode 31 instead of the planned new episode 73 on Saturday. It is currently not known if new episodes of these series will air next week.



Source: TV Asahi via @BakaInubashiri