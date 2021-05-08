Toei Announces New Dragon Ball Super Anime Film for 2022

Toei Animation officially confirmed on Sunday that it is developing a second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise with a planned release in 2022. Toei Animation Europe had briefly listed a new film in the franchise earlier this week.

Original creator Akira Toriyama is in charge of the screenplay and character design. Toriyama shared a message to fans:

An all new movie since " Dragon Ball Super: Broly " is currently in the making!

Just like the previous movie, I'm heavily leading the story and dialogue production for another amazing film.

I really shouldn't talk too much about the plot yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining bouts, which may feature an unexpected character.

We'll be charting through some unexplored territory in terms of the visual aesthetics to give the audience an amazing ride, so I hope everybody will look forward to the new movie!

Planning for the new film project began in 2018, before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly . The film has a goal of telling "a large-scale story." Aside from story composition and character design, Toriyama is also writing lines of dialogue for the film.

The film will be the 21st anime film in the overall Dragon Ball franchise .

The Dragon Ball Super: Broly film opened in Japan in December 2018. Funimation then began screening the film in theaters in the United States and Canada in January 2019. The film earned more than US$120 million worldwide. Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama wrote the script and designed the characters. Tatsuya Nagamine ( One Piece Film Z ) directed the film, Naohiro Shintani served as animation director, and Kazuo Ogura served as art director. Norihito Sumitomo composed the music. Funimation released the film on home video.

The Dragon Ball Super television anime series premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on home video.

Toyotarō launched the Dragon Ball Super manga in V Jump magazine in June 2015 as an adaptation of the anime, although the manga diverges from the anime in several ways. Viz Media is publishing the manga online as it debuts in Japan, and also publishes the manga in print.

