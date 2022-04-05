One Piece Anime Airs 1st New Episode Since Toei Hack on April 17

Episode 1,014 is 1st new episode in six weeks

The official Twitter account for the One Piece anime announced on Wednesday that the anime will continue with 1,014th episode on April 17. The episode will be the first new episode for the anime in six weeks, and the first since the the Toei Animation hack last month that also affected other productions. (The previous new episode aired on March 6.)

The anime has been airing rerun or recap episodes since the hack, and will still air a "Wano Country Best Selection" recap episode this coming Sunday.

Toei Animation announced on March 11 that on March 6, an unauthorized third party accessed the company's network, which resulted in a shutdown of part of the company's systems. Toei Animation is currently investigating the matter. The hack affected the broadcast schedules for the One Piece , Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai , Delicious Party Precure , and Digimon Ghost Game anime, as well as the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero anime film.

TV Asahi was originally slated to air episode 6 of Delicious Party Precure on March 13, but due to the hack the channel aired episode 4 of the show instead. TV Asahi aired the Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories in three parts on March 20, March 27, and April 3 instead of airing new episodes of the anime.

Fuji TV reran the first episode of Digimon Ghost Game on March 20, and the channel has since been airing more " Digimon Ghost Game Selection" rerun episodes after that.

TV Tokyo did not air new episodes of the Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai anime on March 12, March 19, March 26, and April 2 due to the Toei Animation hack.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise , was delayed indefinitely from its original April 22 opening in Japan.