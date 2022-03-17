Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai Anime Delayed at Least 3 More Weeks Due to Toei Animation Hack

plans to air more re-run episodes with no planned return date yet for new episodes

The official Twitter account for the Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai anime announced on Thursday that TV Tokyo will not air new episodes of the anime on March 19, March 26, and April 2 due to the Toei Animation hack.

TV Tokyo will instead air a re-run of the anime's episode 5 on March 19. TV Tokyo will also re-run two more episodes from the anime's "best selection" of episodes over the following two weeks. The Twitter account stated that the staff will reveal at a later date what will air on April 9 and later. (The anime re-broadcast episode 31 instead of the planned new episode 73 last Saturday.)

Toei Animation announced on Friday that on March 6, an unauthorized third party accessed the company's network, which resulted in a shutdown of part of the company's systems. Toei Animation is investigating the matter, and added the hack will affect the broadcast schedules for the One Piece , Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai , Delicious Party Precure , and Digimon Ghost Game anime.

TV Asahi was originally slated to air episode 6 of Delicious Party Precure on Sunday, but due to the hack the channel aired episode 4 of the show instead. TV Asahi will air the Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories in three parts on March 20, March 27, and April 3 instead of airing new episodes of the anime.

Fuji TV will air a re-run of the "Special Episode: Barto's Secret Room" recap special of One Piece on March 20, and the anime's announcement stated the channel plans to air more "Wano Country Best Selection" re-run or recap episodes after that.

Fuji TV will re-air the first episode of Digimon Ghost Game on March 20, and the announcement stated the channel plans to air more " Digimon Ghost Game Selection" rerun episodes after that.