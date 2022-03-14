One Piece, Digimon Ghost Game Will Not Air New Episodes on March 20 After Toei Animation Hack

plans to air more re-run, recap episodes for both shows with no planned return date yet for new episodes

The official Twitter accounts for the One Piece and Digimon Ghost Game anime announced on Tuesday that Fuji TV will not air new episodes of the two shows on March 20, due to the Toei Animation hack.

Fuji TV will air a re-run of the "Special Episode: Barto's Secret Room" recap special of One Piece instead on March 20, and the announcement stated the channel plans to air more "Wano Country Best Selection" re-run or recap episodes after that.

Fuji TV will re-air the first episode of Digimon Ghost Game on March 20, and the announcement stated the channel plans to air more " Digimon Ghost Game Selection" rerun episodes after that.

Both Twitter accounts stated staff will reveal at a later date when the two anime will resume airing new episodes.

Fuji TV did not air new episodes of One Piece and Digimon Ghost Game on Sunday, due to the pre-planned broadcast of a marathon.

Toei Animation announced on Friday that on March 6, an unauthorized third party accessed the company's network, which resulted in a shutdown of part of the company's systems. Toei Animation is investigating the matter, and added the hack will affect the broadcast schedules for the One Piece , Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai , Delicious Party Precure , and Digimon Ghost Game anime.

TV Asahi was originally slated to air episode 6 of Delicious Party Precure on Sunday, but due to the hack the channel aired episode 4 of the show instead. TV Asahi will air the Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories in three parts on March 20, March 27, and April 3 instead of airing new episodes of the anime.

The official website and Twitter account for the Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai anime has not yet updated its planned schedule since the original announcement of the hack. The anime re-broadcast episode 31 instead of the planned new episode 73 on Saturday. It is currently not known if a new episode of the series will air later this week.

