Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Film Delayed Due to Toei Animation Hack

Toei announced on Friday that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise , has been delayed due to the Toei Animation hack. Toei apologized to fans who were looking forward to the film's opening.

The film was slated to open in Japan on April 22. The CG film's release schedule may differ depending on each country and region. The film was slated to open in North America this summer.

As the name suggests, the film will have a focus on the "superhero" aspect. Original creator Akira Toriyama is in charge of the screenplay and character design. Planning for the new film project began in 2018, before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly . The film has a goal of telling "a large-scale story." Aside from story composition and character design, Toriyama is also writing lines of dialogue for the film.

Tetsuro Kodama is directing the film, and Naoki Satō is composing the music. Nobuhito Sue is the art director, Chikashi Kubota is the animation director, and Jae Hoon Jung is the CG director.

Guest cast members include:

The staff has previously revealed new character designs for Dende, Korin, and Bulma, and teased that Whis will appear in the film.

The film will be the 21st anime film in the overall Dragon Ball franchise .



Toei Animation announced on March 11 that on March 6, an unauthorized third party accessed the company's network, which resulted in a shutdown of part of the company's systems. Toei Animation is investigating the matter, and added the hack will affect the broadcast schedules for the One Piece , Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai , Delicious Party Precure , and Digimon Ghost Game anime.

TV Asahi was originally slated to air episode 6 of Delicious Party Precure on Sunday, but due to the hack the channel aired episode 4 of the show instead. TV Asahi will air the Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories in three parts on March 20, March 27, and April 3 instead of airing new episodes of the anime.

Fuji TV will air a re-run of the "Special Episode: Barto's Secret Room" recap special of One Piece on March 20, and the anime's announcement stated the channel plans to air more "Wano Country Best Selection" re-run or recap episodes after that.

Fuji TV will re-air the first episode of Digimon Ghost Game on March 20, and the announcement stated the channel plans to air more " Digimon Ghost Game Selection" rerun episodes after that.

TV Tokyo is not airing new episodes of the Dragon Quest: Adventure of Dai anime on March 12, March 19, March 26, and April 2 due to the Toei Animation hack.