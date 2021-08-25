Ema Toyama Launches Yōgisha A no Hanayome Manga

This year's 15th issue of Shogakukan 's Betsucomi Flower digital magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ema Toyama launched a new manga in the issue titled Yōgisha A no Hanayome (The Bride of Suspect A). The manga features on the issue's front cover.

The "erotic love suspense" manga centers on Hana, who returns to her family after her husband dies. She lives every day in an oppressive atmosphere, until one day her parents start talking about having a marriage interview for her with a globally renowned artist named Aoi.

Toyama launched her award-winning Missions of Love ( Watashi ni xx Shinasai! ) romantic comedy manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in 2009 and ended it in June 2015. She published a sequel manga titled Watashi ni xx Shinasai! Couple-hen (Missions of Love - Couple Arc) in Nakayoshi from March to June 2018. Kodansha Comics publishes the original manga in North America.

Toyama started the Vampire Dormitory manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in November 2018, and also launched the I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in April 2019. Kodansha Comics is publishing both of these most recent manga from Toyama.

Kodansha Comics also released or is releasing Toyama's Aoba-kun's Confessions , Manga Dogs , I Am Here! , and Shugo Chara-chan! manga. Tokyopop previously published Toyama's Pixie Pop: Gokkun Pucho manga.

Source: Shogakukan