Vampire Dormitory Anime's Teaser Reveals April 2024 Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Ema Toyama 's Vampire Dormitory manga revealed the anime's new teaser trailer and visual on Wednesday. The teaser trailer reveals the anime's April 2024 premiere date.

Image via Comic Natalie © 山えま・講談社／「ヴァンパイア男子寮」製作委員会

© 遠山えま・講談社／「ヴァンパイア男子寮」製作委員会

will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

"I want to become your thrall…!” A crossdressing girl and doting vampire's dangerous cohabitation is about to begin! After losing her parents and being abandoned by her relatives, Mito is left all alone in the world. When she's kicked out of the restaurant where she works with no money and no place to live, she is taken in by Ruka, a vampire. In exchange for giving Ruka her blood as his “food,” she ends up living with him in a boys' dorm full of beautiful boys with unique personalities…?!

Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds , Happy Sugar Life , Smile Down the Runway ) is directing the anime at Studio Blanc , Touko Machida ( Smile Down the Runway , Fuuka , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) is writing the scripts, and Naomi Tsuruta (2nd key animation for Pokémon: Paldean Winds ) is designing the characters.

Toyama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in November 2018. The manga went on hiatus after its "first part" ended in July 2022, and returned and started its "second part" in December 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled volume on November 13. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and released the 10th volume on June 20.