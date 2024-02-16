Ema Toyama's Yōgisha A no Hanayome Manga Ends on February 28

Toyama launched manga in 2021

This year's second issue of'sdigital magazine revealed on Wednesday that's(The Bride of Suspect A) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on February 28.

The "erotic love suspense" manga centers on Hana, who returns to her family after her husband dies. She lives every day in an oppressive atmosphere, until one day her parents start talking about having a marriage interview for her with a globally renowned artist named Aoi.

Toyama launched the manga in Betsucomi Flower in August 2021. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship on March 26.

Toyama started the Vampire Dormitory manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in November 2018. The manga went on hiatus after its "first part" ended in July 2022, and returned and started its "second part" in December 2022. The manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in April. Crunchyroll will stream the anime.

Toyama launched her award-winning Missions of Love ( Watashi ni xx Shinasai! ) romantic comedy manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in 2009 and ended it in June 2015. Kodansha Comics published the manga in English. Toyama published a sequel manga titled Watashi ni xx Shinasai! Couple-hen (Missions of Love - Couple Arc) in Nakayoshi from March to June 2018.

Toyama launched the I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in April 2019, and ended it in November 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English.

Toyama launched the ongoing Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru . (The Witch Maid Knows the Queen's Secret) manga in Nakayoshi magazine in December 2022.

Kodansha USA also released or is releasing Toyama's Aoba-kun's Confessions , Manga Dogs , I Am Here! , and Shugo Chara-chan! manga. Tokyopop previously published Toyama's Pixie Pop: Gokkun Pucho manga.