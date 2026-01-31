Cosmic Princess Kaguya! Anime Film Reveals Animated Music Video for Ending Theme Song

The official YouTube channel for Shingo Yamashita 's Cosmic Princess Kaguya! ( Chō Kaguya-hime! ) anime film unveiled a music video for the ending theme song on Saturday featuring new all-new animated footage. Yamashita directed the music video set to the cast's cover of BUMP OF CHICKEN 's song "ray."

created a new arrangement of the song.

The staff for the film revealed new music videos for "Melt CPK! Remix" on January 22 at 9:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EST), and Ryo 's "World is Mind CPK! Remix" on January 23 at 9:00 p.m. JST on YouTube . The music video version of "Melt CPK! Remix" featured Hatsune Miku performing the song.

Netflix began streaming the film on January 22.

Netflix describes the film's story:

Tsukuyomi is a virtual realm where hopes and dreams come together.

Iroha Sakayori, a 17-year-old high school student in Tokyo, leads an extremely busy life trying to balance part-time work and academics. She finds peace by watching a popular streamer named Yachiyo Runami, who is the administrator of an online virtual space called Tsukuyomi. Iroha frequents Tsukuyomi, where people can live different lives and freely pursue their creativity, and she passes the time by supporting Yachiyo and playing battle games to earn a little extra money. On her way home one day, Iroha finds a telephone pole shining with iridescent hues. To her surprise, an adorable baby emerges from the pole.Unable to abandon it, Iroha takes the infant home and watches her rapidly grow into a girl her own age. "Are you Princess Kaguya?" The grown-up Kaguya develops a self-indulgent personality. At Kaguya's fervent request, Iroha helps her start streaming in Tsukuyomi. With Iroha as producer and songwriter and Kaguya as streamer and singer, the two grow steadily closer. Little do they know that ominous forces lie in wait, eager to take Kaguya back to the moon. This is the tale of Princess Kaguya as never seen before.

The movie stars:

Rie Kugimiya is voicing Fushi, a fluffy sea slug and Yachiyo's partner.

Yamashita ( Pokémon: Twilight Wings , opening animation for Jujutsu Kaisen , Chainsaw Man , 2022 Urusei Yatsura ) made his feature-length directorial debut with the film in a collaboration between his Studio Chromato and Studio Colorido . Hechima ( The Idolmaster Gakuen ) and Akihiro Nagae ( Drifting Home ) designed the characters, with the former in charge of the Tsukuyomi designs and the latter handling the real-world character designs.

Saori Hayami as Yachiyo performs the theme song "Ex-Otogibanashi" ("Ex-Fairy Tale"), composed by Ryo ( supercell ).

The film features songs by Vocaloid producers Ryo ( supercell ), kz ( Livetune ), 40mP , HoneyWorks , Aqu3ra , and yuigot .

The film has a manga adaptation by Tarо̄ Yoneda that launched with the first two chapters in Kadokawa 's Comptiq magazine on January 9. Naruto Kiriyama also penned a novel for the film with illustrations by Asao Urata , which shipped on January 30. Yamashita supervised the novel.

Sources: Cosmic Princess Kaguya! 's official YouTube channel, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.