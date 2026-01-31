'Kara-chan & Shito-san &' Manga About Sauna Visits Gets Live-Action Show

Scriptwriter Minato Takano ( Shinobi no Ittoki , 3D Kanojo Real Girl ) announced on Wednesday that Kara-chan & Shito-san & ( Kara-chan to Shito-san to ), his manga with Futon-chirashi, will receive an eight-episode live-action series premiering on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on March 28.

Image via Minato Takano's X/Twitter © Storm Labels Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Snow Man member Hikaru Iwamoto plays Kara-chan, and Travis Japan member Genta Matsuda plays Shito-san. Fuga Yaegashi ( I Hear the Sunspot ) is directing the series, and Takano is writing the scripts.

Kara-chan & Shito-san & follows the food-loving fashion model Kara and the sauna-loving hair stylist Shito as they visit saunas across Japan.

Takano and Futonchirashi launched the series through the BeSTAR Comics label on Amazon Kindle and Comic Cmoa in April 2024. Two compiled book volumes shipped simultaneously on January 30.

Film production company Stardust Pictures founded the manga imprint BeSTAR Comics in April 2024. The imprint publishes manga that have the potential to eventually have live-action adaptations.