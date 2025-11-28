The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess Manga Ends in 9th Volume

Manga adaptation debuted in July 2020

The eighth volume of Harutsugu Nadaka 's manga adaptation of Piero Karasu 's The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady ( Tensei Ōjo to Tensai Reijō no Mahō Kakumei ) novel announced on Thursday the series will end with the next volume.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Prince Algard and Princess Anisphia have always been close as siblings. But as the heir to the throne, Algard has grown disillusioned over the years—with his sister, with magic, and with the kingdom he is destined to rule. Unsatisfied with merely being a cog in the machine, he launches an attack on Anisphia's detached palace…with the goal of obtaining Lainie's great power for himself! At last, brother and sister shall face each other in a heated clash over the future of the kingdom!

Nadaka launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in July 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh volume on February 10.

Piero Karasu began serializing The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady ( Tensei Ōjo to Tensai Reijō no Mahō Kakumei ) on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2019, and ended it in June 2020. He later began writing epilogue chapters for the story from August 2020 to August 2021. He also wrote a prologue chapter for the entire story in September 2020. Kadokawa published the first print volume of the story with illustrations by Yuri Kisaragi in January 2020. Kadokawa published the 11th volume on June 20 and will publish the 12th volume on January 20.

Yen Press licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation. Yen Press published the first novel volume in April 2022, and the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2022. The company published the eighth novel volume in November 2024. The light novel ranked #10 on BookWalker 's top selling titles for 2023.

Yen Press published the manga's sixth volume in December 2024 and will ship the seventh volume on February 24.

A television anime adaptation of the novel premiered in Japan in January 2023.