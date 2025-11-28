Maaya Uchida, Natsuki Hanae, Jun Fukuyama Join Cast of The Holy Grail of Eris TV Anime

The official website for the television anime of Kujira Tokiwa and Yuunagi 's The Holy Grail of Eris ( Eris no Seihai ) light novel series revealed three more cast members on Friday.

Maaya Uchida as Cecilia Adelbide

Natsuki Hanae as Enrique Adelbide

Jun Fukuyama as Dominic Hamsworth

Image via The Holy Grail of Eris anime's website ©常磐くじら・ドリコム／エリスの聖杯製作委員会

The anime will debut onand 28 affiliate stations on January 8 at 11:56 p.m. The anime will then air onon January 10 at 1:00 a.m. The anime is scheduled to premiere online first onand thebefore its broadcast debut, but the staff will reveal the exact online debut details at a later date.

Kana Ichinose stars in the anime as Constance Grail and Sayumi Suzushiro stars as Scarlett Castiel. Both are reprising their roles from the light novel's previous drama CD. Additionally, Yōhei Azakami plays Randolph Alster and M.A.O plays Lily Orlamünde.

The staff includes:

Reina Washio performs the opening theme song "Happy Ever After feat. YU-KA," and Yukari Tamura performs the ending theme song "Camellia."

Tokiwa launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017. Drecom published the original light novel's five volumes simultaneously in November 2024.

Yen Press releases the light novels in English and describes the story:

Connie is a young noblewoman whose only standout quality is her sincerity. Maybe that's why she loses her fiancée and gets framed for a crime in the span of one night. Just as all hope seems lost, the ghost of an infamous villainess who was executed years ago possesses her and clears her name. With her incomparable charisma and intelligence, the spirit of Scarlet Castiel turns the tables in the blink of an eye. In return, Connie insists that she help uncover the truth surrounding her new benefactor's untimely death and a conspiracy that continues to this very day!

Hinase Momoyama 's manga adaptation launched on Square Enix 's Manga UP! web manga site and app in 2019. Yen Press also publishes the manga adaptation, and Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global publishes the manga digitally.

S.Kosugi launched a sequel manga adaptation titled Eris no Seihai S ( The Holy Grail of Eris -SEQUEL- ) in October 2024.