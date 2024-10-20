Kujira Tokiwa's The Holy Grail of Eris Light Novels Gets Anime

Drecom announced on Sunday that Kujira Tokiwa and Yuunagi 's The Holy Grail of Eris ( Eris no Seihai ) light novel series will get an anime adaptation, and revealed a teaser promotional video and visual.

Image via The Holy Grail of Eris franchise's X/Twitter account © 2024 Kujira Tokiwa Illustration by Yuunagi

The artist of the light novel's manga adaptation Hinase Momoyama drew an illustration to commemorate the anime announcement:

Image via Comic Natalie © Hinase Momoyama

S.Kosugi , the artist of a new sequel manga adaptation titled Eris no Seihai S ( The Holy Grail of Eris -SEQUEL- ), which launched on Friday, also drew a commemorative illustration:

Image via Comic Natalie © S.Kosugi

Kana Ichinose stars in the anime as Constance Grail (right in teaser visual above) and Sayumi Suzushiro stars as Scarlett Castiel (left in teaser visual above). Both are reprising their roles from the light novel's previous drama CD.

Tokiwa launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2017. Drecom will publish the original light novel's five volumes simultaneously on November 7.

Yen Press releases the light novels in English and describes the story:

Connie is a young noblewoman whose only standout quality is her sincerity. Maybe that's why she loses her fiancée and gets framed for a crime in the span of one night. Just as all hope seems lost, the ghost of an infamous villainess who was executed years ago possesses her and clears her name. With her incomparable charisma and intelligence, the spirit of Scarlet Castiel turns the tables in the blink of an eye. In return, Connie insists that she help uncover the truth surrounding her new benefactor's untimely death and a conspiracy that continues to this very day!

Momoyama's manga adaptation launched on Square Enix 's Manga UP! web manga site and app in 2019. Square Enix will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on November 7. Yen Press also publishes the manga adaptation, and Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global publishes the manga digitally.