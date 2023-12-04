Yūji Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Manga Gets 2nd Stage Play in February

2nd play runs in Tokyo, Osaka from February 15-25

The official website for the stage play adaptation of Yūji Kaku 's Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga revealed on November 23 the second stage play titled Hell's Paradise -Tsui no Shō- (Hell's Paradise -Final Chapter-), which will run from February 15-25 at the Theatre 1010 in Tokyo, and at the TT Hall of the Cool Japan Park in Osaka. The website also revealed the second stage play's promotional video, main visual, and cast.

© 賀来ゆうじ／集英社・エイベックスピクチャーズ

The stage play's new and returning cast are (image above from top left to bottom right):

Tsubasa Kizu as Gabimaru

as Gabimaru Ayana Shiramoto as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri

as Yamada Asaemon Sagiri Hiroki Sana as Aza Chōbei

Rui Tabuchi as Yamada Asaemon Kiriuma

Yūri Ōta as Yuzuriha

Tarо̄ Nakamura as Yamada Asaemon Shion

Azusa Yoshihama as Nurugai

Naoya Gо̄moto as Tamiya Gantetsusai

Yū Miyazaki as Yamada Asaemon Fuchi

Koji Kominami as Yamada Asaemon Shugen

Gaku Matsuda as Yamada Asaemon Jikka

Keito Sakurai as Shija

Rio Sawada/Aoba Kо̄jо̄ as Mei

Yoshihide Sasaki / Riona Tatemichi as Tensen

The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.

Kaku launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018, and ended the series in January 2021. The manga's 13th and final volume shipped in April 2021.

Viz Media released the manga digitally through its Shonen Jump service, and Shueisha also released the manga through its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media also releases the manga in print.

The manga also inspired a television anime adaptation, which premiered on April 1. The anime will also get a second season.