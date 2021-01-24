Yūji Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga about ninja on quest to find elixir of immortality ends on Monday

This year's eighth issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Yūji Kaku 's Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

Kaku commented on the adaptation, stating:

An anime adaptation! ... it makes me so happy but, it hasn't really sunk in yet and it feels like a dream. To all the anime staff, I leave the characters of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku in your capable hands. Lord Reality, if this is a dream, please do not wake me up.

The manga ended on Monday on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app and website.

The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.

Kaku launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018. Shueisha released the manga's 12th compiled book volume in December 2020.

Viz Media is releasing the main Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga digitally through its Shonen Jump service, and Shueisha is also releasing the manga through its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media releases the manga in print, and it shipped the sixth volume on January 19.

Ōhashi launched a spinoff manga titled Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku (spinoff has same title but has hiragana instead of kanji) on Shonen Jump+ in January 2020, and ended it in June 2020. Shueisha published the manga's one compiled book volume in September 2020.