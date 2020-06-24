Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Spinoff Manga Reaches Climax on June 29

The 20th chapter of Ōhashi's Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku , a comedy manga mini-series spinoff of Yūji Kaku 's Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku (spinoff has same title but has hiragana instead of kanji), revealed on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website on Monday that the series is reaching its climax on June 29.

Ōhashi launched the spinoff manga on Shonen Jump+ on January 20.

Viz Media is releasing the main Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga digitally through its Shonen Jump service, and Shueisha is also releasing the manga through its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media releases the manga in print, and it shipped the second volume on May 19.

The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.

Kaku launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018. Shueisha released the 10th compiled book volume on June 4.

Source: Shonen Jump+