Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Gets Comedy Mini-Series Manga

Ōhashi draws Jigokuraku spinoff

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website began serializing a new comedy manga mini-series spinoff of Yūji Kaku's Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga on Monday. Ōhashi draws the manga, also titled Jigokuraku (but with hiragana instead of kanji).

Viz Media is releasing the main Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku manga digitally through its Shonen Jump service, and Shueisha is also releasing the manga through its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media will also release the manga in print beginning with the first volume on March 17.

The manga centers on Gabimaru, once exalted as the strongest ninja, but who has now quit his trade, violating the laws of his village. After being captured, he claims he has nothing left to live for. However, due to his superhuman levels of training, he has inadvertently survived multiple executions, from attempts at beheading to burning at the stake. The executioner Sagiri Asaemon tells him that he has lingering attachment to life, and issues him a mission to win his acquittal: to find the elixir of immortality.

Kaku launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018. Shueisha released the seventh compiled book volume on September 4.

Source: Shonen Jump+